NRG Energy +8% after Q4, full-year results; guidance looks strong

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) +8.1% premarket after reporting a FY 2017 loss of $1.548B, or $6.79/share, which may not compare to the analyst consensus estimate of a $0.42 loss; Q4 losses from continuing operations totaled $1.67B.

NRG says the losses were driven by a $1.8B impairment of fixed assets, goodwill, and investments, with $1.2B related to the South Texas Project nuclear generation facility, primarily due to the revised outlook of future commodity prices.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $2.4B, cash from operations was $1.4B and free cash flow before growth totaled $1.3B.

For FY 2018, NRG forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $2.8B-$3.0B, cash from operations of $2.015B-$2.215B, and free cash flow before growth of $1.55B-$1.75B.

NRG's board approves a $1B stock buyback program, with the first $500M to begin immediately.