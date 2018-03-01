CareDx secures as much as $35M in new capital

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) inks a binding commitment with Perceptive Advisors for a term loan of $15M - 35M. Funding will happen in mid-April. The loan will bear interest of 10.5% and will have an interest-only period of three years.

Proceeds will enable the company to repay the remaining outstanding convertible debt obligation to JGB and its $11.4M debt to Danske Bank and the former majority shareholders at Allenex. Once the JGB debt is retired, CareDx's $9.4M in restricted cash will be available.

During the notice period to JGB, it may convert any portion of the $26.3M outstanding principal into CareDx common stock at $4.33 per share, a 26% discount to yesterday's close of $5.82.