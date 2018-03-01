Barnes & Noble drops after soft quarter
Mar. 01, 2018
- Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) trades below its 52-week low after FQ3 results limp in.
- Comparable store sales fell 5.8% for the quarter due to low traffic. Comparable store sales trends did improve in January, only falling off 3.5%.
- The company recorded an EBITDA loss of $6.63M during the quarter. This quarter it was the retail business posting a loss and the Nook business poking out an EBITDA gain of $1.62M.
- Shares of B&N are down 5.56% premarket to $4.25.
