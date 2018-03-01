Barnes & Noble drops after soft quarter

Mar. 01, 2018 9:07 AM ETBarnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)BKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) trades below its 52-week low after FQ3 results limp in.
  • Comparable store sales fell 5.8% for the quarter due to low traffic. Comparable store sales trends did improve in January, only falling off 3.5%.
  • The company recorded an EBITDA loss of $6.63M during the quarter. This quarter it was the retail business posting a loss and the Nook business poking out an EBITDA gain of $1.62M.
  • Shares of B&N are down 5.56% premarket to $4.25.
  • Previously: Barnes & Noble EPS of -$0.87 (March 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.