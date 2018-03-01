Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/01/2018)

Mar. 01, 2018 9:17 AM ETTRNX, NVAX, DDD, BFYT, FANG, AFSI, ASFI, AKS, NWL, FCEL, CPB, MYOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • MNGA +30% as its European JV with Infinite Fuels, GmbH has been awarded $7.2M grant from the Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.
  • NVAX +30% as NanoFlu shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 study in older adults and positive analyst action.
  • DDD +16% on prelim result.
  • HIIQ +14% on Q4 result.
  • QEP +13% on Q4 result.
  • AFSI +13% on agreeing to buyout at $13.50 per share.
  • ASFI +9%.
  • AKS +7% on meet to crack down on imports.
  • NWL +6% on report of Icahn stake.
  • FCEL +5% on execution of a 20-year power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of existing customer Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).
  • MYO +5%.
