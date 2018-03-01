Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/01/2018)
- MNGA +30% as its European JV with Infinite Fuels, GmbH has been awarded $7.2M grant from the Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.
- NVAX +30% as NanoFlu shows positive effect in Phase 1/2 study in older adults and positive analyst action.
- DDD +16% on prelim result.
- HIIQ +14% on Q4 result.
- QEP +13% on Q4 result.
- AFSI +13% on agreeing to buyout at $13.50 per share.
- ASFI +9%.
- AKS +7% on meet to crack down on imports.
- NWL +6% on report of Icahn stake.
- FCEL +5% on execution of a 20-year power purchase agreement with a subsidiary of existing customer Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).
- MYO +5%.