More on Core-Mark Holding's Q4

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales growth of 17.6% in Q4, driven primarily by net market share gains, including acquisition of Farner-Bocken Company, the addition of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., to a lesser extent the addition of 7-Eleven Inc., and an increase in sales to existing customers.

Cigarette sales grew 1.5%, due to 7.7% increase in the average sales price per carton.

Fresh sales increased 13.1% during the quarter.

Gross margin rate down 10 bps to 5.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 18.1% to $38.1M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $16.6-$16.8B; Adjusted EBITDA: $157-$167M; Diluted EPS: $0.84-$1.00; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.13-$1.29; Capex: ~$30M.