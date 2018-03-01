Fang Holdings -4.7% with a 12M-share offering on tap

Mar. 01, 2018 9:19 AM ETFang Holdings Limited (SFUN)SFUNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is 4.7% lower premarket after another large block of shares to be offered.
  • The company is offering 12M shares via Morgan Stanley, and they're set to go at $4.85 each, a 4.15% discount, Bloomberg reports. SFUN closed at $5.06 on the NYSE yesterday.
  • As in January's 15.5M-share sale, the seller is unknown but large holders have included General Atlantic, Next Decade, Davis Selected Advisers, Fosun International, and HSBC.
