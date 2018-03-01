Tetra Technologies sells offshore decommissioning services, Maritech businesses
Mar. 01, 2018
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announces a series of deals that will result in the company exiting the offshore decommissioning services business and disposing its Maritech subsidiary.
- Orinoco Natural Resources and Epic Offshore Specialty agree to purchase from TTI the remaining offshore leases of Maritech and TTI's subsidiaries involved in offshore heavy lift, plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, cutting, diving and related consulting services businesses.
- Orinoco will assume Maritech's $47M asset retirement obligations and provide $47M in surety bonds to secure satisfaction of the obligations; TTI will keep the working capital of the businesses being sold and receive $3M for inventory and fuel and a $7.5M promissory note.
This was corrected on 02/06/2019 at 9:58 AM. The headline was corrected to say Tetra Technologies, not Tetra Tech, which is a different company. Seeking Alpha regrets the error.