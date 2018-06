Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) fiscal Q3 results ($M): Net sales: 1,375.2 (-1.6%); Dental: 577.9 (-7.7%); Animal Health: 794.9 (+4.2%).

Net income: 109.0 (+292.1%); non-GAAP net income: 39.6 (-28.6%); EPS: 1.18 (+353.8%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.43 (-25.9%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): 40.0 (+417.5%).

GAAP earnings favorably impacted by $77.3M tax benefit under U.S. tax reform.

2018 guidance: EPS: $2.13 - 2.18; non-GAAP EPS: $1.65 - 1.70 from $2.00 - 2.10.