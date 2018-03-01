FuelCell Energy +4% on new 5 MW project with Campbell Soup
Mar. 01, 2018 9:27 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)FCELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor42 Comments
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +4.2% premarket after announcing a 20-year power purchase agreement with existing customer Campbell Soup to install two SureSource 3000 fuel cells that will generate 5 MW of power at Campbell's Bakersfield, Calif., manufacturing site.
- FCEL says its combined heat and power fuel cell system "will provide reliable and low carbon electricity and steam that will lead to a reduction in energy costs while enhancing power reliability from on-site power generation."
- FCEL says this is the fourth project in a nearly 10-year partnership with Campbell Soup.