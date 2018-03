Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -1.4% to 165,903 vs. -12.6% forecast by Edmunds.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -42% to 1,241 units; Chrysler -3% to 16,150; Jeep +12% to 70,020; Dodge -8% to 40,187; Ram -14% to 36,737; Alfa Romeo +254% to 1,568.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +17% to 15,936 units; Renegade +4% to 8,249; Ram P/U -15% to 33,299.

2018 Fiat U.S. sales YTD -7% to 298,706 units.