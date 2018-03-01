SoftBank joins $535M round in DoorDash at $1.4B valuation

  • SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund participates in a $535M funding round in food delivery service DoorDash.
  • Other round participants: Sequoia Capital and Singapore’s GIC. 
  • The San Francisco-based, five-year-old startup will use the money to expand from 600 cities to about 1,600 cities. 
  • DoorDash’s total funding added up to about $187M before this investment. The new round pushes valuation to about $1.4B, according to a WSJ source. 
  • DoorDash CEO Tony Xu says the company grew 130% last year with growth rate increasing but doesn’t specify revenue figures. 
  • Competition: SoftBank has invested $7.7B in Uber (UBER), whose Uber Eats competes with DoorDash.  GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares have risen 184% in the past year and 38% YTD.       
  • Previously: Vision Fund CEO: SoftBank "seriously" considering mobile IPO (Feb. 26)
