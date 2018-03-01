Aratana beefs up pipeline with AskAt deal

  • Aratana Therapeutics (PETX +0.3%) inks a licensing, development and commercialization agreement with Nagoya, Japan-based AstAt aimed a multiple product candidates in pain, allergy and cancer.
  • Concurrently, it has secured global exclusive rights to AskAt's AAT-008 (Aratana's AT-019), an EP4 receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of pain, inflammation and other conditions. Under the terms of the license, AskAt will receive $0.5M upfront, up to $15.5M in milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.