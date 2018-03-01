Aratana beefs up pipeline with AskAt deal
- Aratana Therapeutics (PETX +0.3%) inks a licensing, development and commercialization agreement with Nagoya, Japan-based AstAt aimed a multiple product candidates in pain, allergy and cancer.
- Concurrently, it has secured global exclusive rights to AskAt's AAT-008 (Aratana's AT-019), an EP4 receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of pain, inflammation and other conditions. Under the terms of the license, AskAt will receive $0.5M upfront, up to $15.5M in milestones and tiered single-digit royalties on net sales.