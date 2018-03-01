Easterly Government Properties up 2.5% after Q4 earnings beat
Mar. 01, 2018 10:07 AM ET
- Q4 adjusted FFO of $14.3M or $0.27 per share vs. $13.3M and $0.30 one year ago. Dividend is $0.26
- Q4 CAD of $12.1M is up 3.4% vs. $11.7M last year
- Portfolio occupancy at 100%
- $385M invested into acquiring 4 additional properties in 2017.
- Earnings call at 10 ET
- DEA +2.4%