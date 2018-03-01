Stocks slip ahead of new Powell testimony

Stocks open with modest losses ahead of another congressional appearance by new Fed chief Jerome Powell; Nasdaq -0.4% , S&P and Dow -0.3% .

Powell will speak before the Senate Finance Committee at 10 a.m. ET after his earlier testimony this week at the House Financial Services Committee sent stocks reeling.

Meanwhile, Pres. Trump is expected to announce tariffs on aluminum and steel imports today.

Stocks eased off sizeable premarket losses after the release of the core PCE Price Index for January, which showed a 0.3% month-over-month increase, as expected.

Major European markets trade lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.5% , France's CAC -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -1.6% but China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

In earnings news, Monster Beverage -11.4% after disappointing results and guidance, while Salesforce ( +5.3% ) and Best Buy ( +1.7% ) are higher after beating profit estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the 10-year yield 3 bps lower at 2.84% and the two-year yield down a basis point at 2.26%.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.3% at $60.84/bbl, weighed by rising crude stockpiles and a stronger dollar.

Also still ahead: ISM manufacturing, construction spending, EIA natural gas inventory, U.S. auto sales