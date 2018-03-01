Ford sales down 7% in U.S.
- Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales -6.9% to 194,132 vs. 6.0% estimated by Edmunds.
- Passenger car sales -12.1% to 44,498 units.
- SUV sales -12.3% to 65,250 units.
- Truck sales +1.2% to 84,384 units.
- YTD U.S. sales -6.8% to 355,275 units.
- Ford's sales wrap: "Our higher trim level vehicles are really resonating with our customers, who are looking for more content and technology than ever before. This is especially true of our trucks and SUVs. Our all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator are moving fast, as we work to increase our output to keep up with our customers’ passion for these two vehicles."
- Shares of Ford are down 1.17% to $10.48.