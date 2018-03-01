Disastrous 2018 so far for Einhorn's Greenlight
Mar. 01, 2018 9:57 AM ETGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)GLREBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The main fund at Greenlight Capital fell 6.2% in February, according to Bloomberg, bringing the fund's year-to-date decline to a whopping 12.3%.
- The S&P 500 fell 3.7% in February, and is up 1.8% for the year.
- Einhorn gave a hint of things during last week's Greenlight Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) conference call, telling investors his fund was having its worst underperformance ever.
