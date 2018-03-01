Disastrous 2018 so far for Einhorn's Greenlight

  • The main fund at Greenlight Capital fell 6.2% in February, according to Bloomberg, bringing the fund's year-to-date decline to a whopping 12.3%.
  • The S&P 500 fell 3.7% in February,  and is up 1.8% for the year.
  • Einhorn gave a hint of things during last week's Greenlight Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) conference call, telling investors his fund was having its worst underperformance ever.
  • Previously: Performance at Greenlight continues to suffer; GLRE down 3.4% (Feb. 21)
