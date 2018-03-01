Spectra goes with Nokia on gigabit broadband expansion in India

Mar. 01, 2018 9:58 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)NOKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Nokia (NOK -0.9%) has been chosen by Spectra to work on a major broadband expansion in India.
  • Spectra will use Nokia's IP/MPLS routing and GPON fiber solutions in an effort to become the first Internet service provider in Bangalore to offer 1-Gbps unlimited broadband at a competitive price.
  • Services will be offered to both enterprise and residential customers.
