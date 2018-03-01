Cross Country Healthcare Q4 miss sinks shares, down 26%
Mar. 01, 2018 10:11 AM ETCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)CCRNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN -25.6%) slumps on average volume after releasing Q4 results that were shy of consensus.
- Revenue: $219.7M (-1.3%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $12.3M (+2.5%); net income: 28.0 (+454.4%); non-GAAP net income: 6.0 (-9.1%); EPS: $0.77 (+420.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.17; cash flow ops: $16.8M (+999%).
- GAAP results were favorably impacted by a $42.5M tax benefit from U.S. tax reform.
- Q1 guidance: Revenue: $205M - 210M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $6M - 7M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.01 - 0.03.
- Previously: Cross Country Healthcare misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 28)