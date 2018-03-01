GM U.S. sales fall off 7% in February
Mar. 01, 2018 By: Clark Schultz
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) unit sales -6.9% to 220,905 units vs. -3.0% forecast by Edmunds.
- Sales by brand: Chevrolet -8.8% to 149,605 units; GMC -8.0% to 42,640; Buick +1.2% to 16,322; Cadillac +14.0% at 12,338.
- The GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Traverse all posted their best February ever in terms of volume. Silverado-C/K Pickup sales were down 16% Y/Y to 42,282 units.
- GM ended the month with 85 days supply vs. 94 days at the end of January.
- Shares of GM -1.32% to $38.83.