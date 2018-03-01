MagneGas +20% on $7.2M European grant

Mar. 01, 2018 10:15 AM ETTRNXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • MagneGas (MNGA +19.6%) soars on news that its European joint venture with Infinite Fuels was awarded a $7.2M grant from the European Commission's Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.
  • MNGA CEO Ermanno Santilli calls the grant "a major opportunity... to take a leading role in providing clean technology solutions within the European Union at scale" after spending nearly two years working toward the grant award.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.