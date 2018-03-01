MagneGas +20% on $7.2M European grant
Mar. 01, 2018 10:15 AM ETTRNXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- MagneGas (MNGA +19.6%) soars on news that its European joint venture with Infinite Fuels was awarded a $7.2M grant from the European Commission's Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.
- MNGA CEO Ermanno Santilli calls the grant "a major opportunity... to take a leading role in providing clean technology solutions within the European Union at scale" after spending nearly two years working toward the grant award.