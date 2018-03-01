Brazil votes in Uber's favor; Uber Health tool launches for doc appointments

Mar. 01, 2018 10:19 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Uber’s (UBER) lobbying pays off after Brazil’s lower house votes to approve lower regulations for ride-hailing services.
  • The vote upheld two of three amendments submitted to the Senate last year. Those amendments eliminated requirements like taxi plates that would raise Uber’s operating expenses. 
  • President Temer can still veto the bill, but Bloomberg sources say he favors it at least in principle. 
  • Uber Health: Uber announces a new Uber Health tool to book rides for patients to doctor’s appointments. 
  • Healthcare providers can book the ride for a patient and caregiver, if needed, immediately or for a scheduled time within 30 days. 
  • HIPAA-compliant Uber Health comes as either an online dashboard or API for developers to integrate the service into other healthcare tools. 
  • Users don’t need an Uber account since notifications can come through text messages. Uber also hopes to make notifications work through landlines. 
  • Uber and competitor Lyft (LYFT) have previously partnered with Circulation, which provides a digital platform for healthcare transport, to give rides from 700 health facilities in 25 states.    
  • Previously: SoftBank joins $535M round in DoorDash at $1.4B valuation (March 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.