Brazil votes in Uber's favor; Uber Health tool launches for doc appointments
Mar. 01, 2018 10:19 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBER, LYFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Uber’s (UBER) lobbying pays off after Brazil’s lower house votes to approve lower regulations for ride-hailing services.
- The vote upheld two of three amendments submitted to the Senate last year. Those amendments eliminated requirements like taxi plates that would raise Uber’s operating expenses.
- President Temer can still veto the bill, but Bloomberg sources say he favors it at least in principle.
- Uber Health: Uber announces a new Uber Health tool to book rides for patients to doctor’s appointments.
- Healthcare providers can book the ride for a patient and caregiver, if needed, immediately or for a scheduled time within 30 days.
- HIPAA-compliant Uber Health comes as either an online dashboard or API for developers to integrate the service into other healthcare tools.
- Users don’t need an Uber account since notifications can come through text messages. Uber also hopes to make notifications work through landlines.
- Uber and competitor Lyft (LYFT) have previously partnered with Circulation, which provides a digital platform for healthcare transport, to give rides from 700 health facilities in 25 states.
