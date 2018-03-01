CenturyLink gets new contract with Texas info resources agency

  • CenturyLink (CTL +0.8%) has won a new managed services contract with the State of Texas Department of Information Resources.
  • It's CenturyLink's second win with the agency since 2013.
  • Under the contract, the department will utilize data services including device management, network management, management and backup configurations and managing wireless LANs; it will also involve management of IP telephony (on and off premises), quality-of-service monitoring, remote implementation of telephony hardware, fault management and reporting.
