CenturyLink gets new contract with Texas info resources agency
Mar. 01, 2018
- CenturyLink (CTL +0.8%) has won a new managed services contract with the State of Texas Department of Information Resources.
- It's CenturyLink's second win with the agency since 2013.
- Under the contract, the department will utilize data services including device management, network management, management and backup configurations and managing wireless LANs; it will also involve management of IP telephony (on and off premises), quality-of-service monitoring, remote implementation of telephony hardware, fault management and reporting.