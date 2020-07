BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX +2.7% ) will host a conference call on Thursday, March 8 at 2:00 pm ET to update investors on recent developments.

One topic of discussion will undoubtedly be BICX102, a naltrexone implant for opioid and alcohol use disorders. The company submitted its pre-IND package to the FDA in December 2017.

