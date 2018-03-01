GE unveils plan to develop world's most powerful offshore wind turbine
Mar. 01, 2018
- General Electric (GE +0.5%) announces plans to invest more than $400M over the next 3-5 years to develop the world's largest, most powerful offshore wind turbine.
- GE says the Haliade-X turbine will feature a 12 MW direct drive generator and produce 45% more energy than any other offshore turbine; one turbine would generate up to 67 GWh annually, enough clean power for up to 16K households per turbine and up to 1M European households in a 750 MW wind farm configuration.
- GE Renewable Energy says it will develop and manufacture the new turbine largely in France and aims to supply its first power generating unit for demonstration in 2019 and ship the first turbines in 2021.