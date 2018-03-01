Anheuser-Busch rallies after Brazil, synergies lift results

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +4.9% ) jump after Q4 EBITDA increased 21% Y/Y to $6.19B vs. $6.03B.

The quarter was highlighted by strength in Brazil and more synergies from the SABMiller deal making their way to the bottom line.

Though Budwesier and Bud Light lost market share in the U.S. once again, cost-cutting helped the North American division profit to increase.

The company expects revenue per hectoliter to increase faster than inflation or company costs.

