BTIG sees 70% upside in Ambac Financial
Mar. 01, 2018 11:35 AM ETAmbac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)AMBCBy: Omer I., SA News Editor6 Comments
- Ambac's (NASDAQ:AMBC) management removed the 'going concern warning' from its annual report as it posted earnings with revenue topping estimates according to BTIG.
- Analyst Mark Palmer notes that based on the valuation assessment of the bond insurer's operating company, holding company, and earnings outlook to 2019, the stock is cheap.
- BTIG reiterated AMBC +1.3% as a Buy with a $26 price target.
- Previously: Ambac Financial EPS of $0.12 (Feb. 28)