BTIG sees 70% upside in Ambac Financial

Mar. 01, 2018 11:35 AM ETAmbac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)AMBCBy: Omer I., SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Ambac's (NASDAQ:AMBC) management removed the 'going concern warning' from its annual report as it posted earnings with revenue topping estimates according to BTIG.
  • Analyst Mark Palmer notes that based on the valuation assessment of the bond insurer's operating company, holding company, and earnings outlook to 2019, the stock is cheap.
  • BTIG reiterated AMBC +1.3% as a Buy with a $26 price target.
  • Previously: Ambac Financial EPS of $0.12 (Feb. 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.