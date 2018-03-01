Icahn Enterprises shares up 5.5% as it posts the highest income in its history
Mar. 01, 2018 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)
- Full-year 2017 revenue of $21.7B is up 33% vs. $16.3B last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7B is up from $842M last year.
- NAV of $7.9B is up from $5.6B last year.
- Dividend of $7 per share annualized is up vs. $6 last year.
- Carl Icahn says, "We are fully wedded to the activist model across all of our segments. This strategy has served us well over the last 18 years and we expect to continue this trend long into the future.” Icahn also added, "An investment in the company made in 2000 has increased by 1,124%, or 15% annually."
- IEP +5.5%