No Trump announcement on tariffs today, CNBC reports
- Steel and aluminum stocks are higher but well off opening gains, as CNBC reports Pres. Trump will not announce new tariffs today amid disagreements among top trade advisors about possible steps the administration could take.
- Steel and aluminum executives are meeting at the White House this morning, but earlier reports had suggested Trump likely would announce significant tariffs.
- Earlier this morning, Trump tweeted that American steel and aluminum industries "have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world."
- At last check, X +2.3%, AKS +3.8%, NUE +1.7%, CLF +3.2%, STLD +1.4%, CMC +1.9%, MT -0.2%, RS +1.4%, ZEUS +3%, WOR +0.8%, SCHN +0.4%, TMST +2.4%, TS +1.5%, AA -0.1%, CENX +2.3%, KALU +1%, CSTM +0.6%.
- ETFs: SLX, JJU-OLD, FOIL