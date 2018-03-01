Twitter seeks help in measuring 'health' of interactions
Mar. 01, 2018 10:59 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Twitter's (TWTR +0.6%) next step in monitoring content on its platform is seeking proposals to measure "health" of the public conversation, it says.
- "We love instant, public, global messaging and conversation. It’s what Twitter is and it’s why we‘re here," says CEO Jack Dorsey in his own tweets on the matter. "But we didn’t fully predict or understand the real-world negative consequences."
- The company's not proud of how people took advantage of the service or how slow it was to address the problem, he says.
- It's sending a request for proposals due April 13 on how it might measure health on the platform, and Dorsey pledges to act quickly on what the company learns.
- Work with Cortico and Social Machines pointed Twitter toward four indicators of conversational health, he says: shared attention, shared reality, variety of opinion, and receptivity. But those may or may not be the way forward and Twitter's looking for ideas as it "cannot do this alone," Dorsey says.