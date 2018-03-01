Tenax Therapeutics' levosimendan shows encouraging action in preclinical study; shares ahead 93%

Thinly traded nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (TENX +92.7% ) is up on a whopping 65x surge in volume in apparent reaction to its announcement of preclinical data on levosimendan. The results were just published in the journal Pulmonary Circulation.

The study showed that treatment with levosimendan, a calcium sensitizer, improved cardiac function and myocardial efficiency in rats with right ventricular failure. In addition, chronic administration of levosimendan improved right heart function. The authors believe the results support the potential clinical use of levosimendan to treat right ventricular failure.

Levosimendan is approved in over 60 countries ex-U.S. for the treatment of decompensated heart failure. Tenax acquired the North American rights from Phyxius Pharma in 2013.