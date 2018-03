Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) unit sales -4.3% to 129,930 units vs. -4.9% forecast by Edmunds.

Truck sales increased 5.6% Y/Y to 74,291 units. Car sales fell 15.1% to 55,009 units.

Sales growth by brand: Nissan -4.0% to 117,110 units; Infiniti -6.7% to 12,820 units.

Frontier sales were up 69% to 7,992 units during the month.

YTD Nissan sales +2.2% to 253,468 units.