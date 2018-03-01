Itron +4.6% on Q4 beats, in-line guidance, EPS-boosting restructuring plan

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares continue to gain after yesterday’s Q4 report beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth. The Silver Spring Networks acquisition closed on January 5 and will operate as a new Itron segment.

Q1 guidance has revenue from $575M to $600M (consensus: $577.20M) and EPS from $0.10 to $0.15 (may not be comparable to $0.60). In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $2.33B to $2.43B (consensus: $2.4B) and EPS from $2.95 to $3.35 (consensus: $3.19).

Key metrics: Bookings, $811M (+24% Y/Y); total backlog, $1.8B (+6%); 12-month backlog, $931M (+22%); cash from operating activities, $77M; FCF, $61M; cash and equivalents, $176.3M; operating expenses, $119.8M; total debt, $613.3M.

Restructuring plan to bolster EPS: Planned restructuring comes with pre-tax charges of between $100M and $110M with most recognized in Q1. The company expects $45M to $50M in annualized savings once the plan completes by the end of 2020.

Analyst action: Cowen upgrades Itron from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target by $4 to $84.

Itron shares are up 4.6% to $73.21 with a 52-week range of $57.80 to $79.95.

