WageWorks (WAGE -14.2% ) continues its slide on more than a 4x surge in volume. Investors are heading for the exits over concerns about when it will report Q4 and 2017 results, supposedly due today. The company's lack of communication has stoked fears that there may be accounting or disclosure problems.

Source: Bloomberg

Update: In a statement, the company said it is delaying its 10-K, Q4 results and conference call and will update as soon as feasible.