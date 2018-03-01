Eaton upgraded at J.P. Morgan as risk-reward now more evenly balanced
Mar. 01, 2018 11:27 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ETNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Eaton (ETN +0.5%) is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight with an $82 price targetat J.P. Morgan, which cites the recent weakness in shares and says the risk/reward is now more evenly balanced heading into the company's analyst meeting.
- JPM expects investors to focus on the sustainability of the ETN's Electrical Products and Electrical Systems & Services orders and margins, pricing power across segments, five-year financial targets and any changes to its portfolio strategy and/or capital allocation.
- ETN's upcoming meeting will be the first since the fifth anniversary of the company’s CBE acquisition in November 2012, which JPM says potentially will enable significant portfolio actions without triggering an associated tax bill.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word