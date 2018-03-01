Eaton upgraded at J.P. Morgan as risk-reward now more evenly balanced

Mar. 01, 2018 11:27 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ETNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Eaton (ETN +0.5%) is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight with an $82 price targetat J.P. Morgan, which cites the recent weakness in shares and says the risk/reward is now more evenly balanced heading into the company's analyst meeting.
  • JPM expects investors to focus on the sustainability of the ETN's Electrical Products and Electrical Systems & Services orders and margins, pricing power across segments, five-year financial targets and any changes to its portfolio strategy and/or capital allocation.
  • ETN's upcoming meeting will be the first since the fifth anniversary of the company’s CBE acquisition in November 2012, which JPM says potentially will enable significant portfolio actions without triggering an associated tax bill.
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.