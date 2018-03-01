Medicines Company up 7% on board shake-up led by activist investor

  • The Medicines Company (MDCO +7.2%) is up on lower-than-normal volume on the heels of a CNBC report that it is restructuring its board, cutting the number of directors to seven from 12. The majority (five) of the smaller group are affiliated with activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital, who will occupy one of board seats himself.
  • Mr. Denner is known for orchestrating the sale of companies, including Bioverativ and Ariad Pharmaceuticals.
