Apple wins holiday wearables market with 21% share

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) won the wearable market in the holiday quarter with 8m units shipped and a 21% market share, according to IDC data.

Apple’s share for the year totaled 15.3% thanks to strong Watch Series 3 sales.

Other CY Q4 results: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 5.4M units and 14.2% share (-17.3% Y/Y); Xiaomi (Private:XI), 4.9M units and 13% share (-4.5%); Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), 2.5M units and 6.5% share (+4.7%); Huawei, 1.6M units and 4.3% share (+93.2%); Others, 15.6M units and 41% share (+1.7%).

Apple shares are up 0.1% .

Fitbit shares are down 1.1% .

Garmin shares are down 0.2% .

