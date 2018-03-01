Honda U.S. sales fall off 5%

Mar. 01, 2018 11:39 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HMCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Honda (NYSE:HMC) unit sales -5.0% to 115,557 units vs. -3.5% forecast by Edmunds.
  • Car sales fell 5.5% during the month, while truck sales were down 4.6%.
  • Sales in the Honda division fell 5.6% to 104,588 units, while Acura sales were up 1% to 10,969 units.
  • Civic sales were down 4.5% during the month, while Accord sales fell 15.8%.
  • YTD Honda sales -3.5% to 220,099 units.
