Big four wireless carriers announce next steps in secure authentication

The nation's big four wireless carriers have come together to announce next steps in next-generation mobile authentication.

At Mobile World Congress, the Mobile Authentication Taskforce -- made up of Verizon (VZ +1.7% ), AT&T (T +0.4% ), T-Mobile (TMUS +2.9% ) and Sprint (S +1.5% ) -- has announced product details on its new platform, designed to help product users from identity theft, bank fraud, fraudulent purchases and data theft.

The solution will interoperate with the GSMA's Mobile Connect technology, the group says.

Consenting users of authorized applications will get a cryptographically verified phone number and profile data, based on processing attributes such as a verified phone number, IP address, SIM card attributes, number tenure, account type and more.

Internal trials are due in the next few weeks.