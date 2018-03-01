Anadarko eyes several deals this year for new Mozambique LNG plant
Mar. 01, 2018 11:47 AM ETAnadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)APCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1%) says it expects to conclude several sales and purchase agreements by the end of this year for liquefied natural gas from its new plant in Mozambique.
- APC so far has agreed to commercial terms including volume and price for 5.1M metric tons/year of LNG offtake deals from Mozambique, closing in on the 8.5M metric tons/year target needed to trigger a final investment decision on the project, says Andrew Seck, VP of the company's LNG Marketing and Shipping division.
- APC is developing the first onshore LNG plant in the country, consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total capacity of 12.88M metric tons/year.