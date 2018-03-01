Anadarko eyes several deals this year for new Mozambique LNG plant

  • Anadarko Petroleum (APC +1%) says it expects to conclude several sales and purchase agreements by the end of this year for liquefied natural gas from its new plant in Mozambique.
  • APC so far has agreed to commercial terms including volume and price for 5.1M metric tons/year of LNG offtake deals from Mozambique, closing in on the 8.5M metric tons/year target needed to trigger a final investment decision on the project, says Andrew Seck, VP of the company's LNG Marketing and Shipping division.
  • APC is developing the first onshore LNG plant in the country, consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total capacity of 12.88M metric tons/year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.