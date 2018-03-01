Wells Fargo wealth management faces DOJ questions
- The lender late last year was told by the DOJ to conduct an independent probe of its wealth-management business, according to the WSJ's Emily Glazer. At issue are whistleblowers alleging brokers pushing certain products on clients with an eye on compensation rather than best fit.
- Law firm Shearman & Sterling (already representing the bank board since the sales-fraud issues came to light) has been retained by Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2%) to conduct the investigation.
- In other news, new Fed Chairman Powell tells the Senate Wells Fargo's asset growth cap - a departing present from Janet Yellen - won't be lifted "lightly."