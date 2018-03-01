Wells Fargo wealth management faces DOJ questions

Mar. 01, 2018 11:49 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • The lender late last  year was told by the DOJ to conduct an independent probe of its wealth-management business, according to the WSJ's Emily Glazer. At issue are whistleblowers alleging brokers pushing certain products on clients with an eye on compensation rather than best fit.
  • Law firm Shearman & Sterling (already representing the bank board since the sales-fraud issues came to light) has been retained by Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2%) to conduct the investigation.
  • In other news, new Fed Chairman Powell tells the Senate Wells Fargo's asset growth cap - a departing present from Janet Yellen - won't be lifted "lightly."
