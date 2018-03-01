Ebix +0.6% on Q4 beats, 50% Exchanges revenue growth
Mar. 01, 2018 12:06 PM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)EBIXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares are up 0.6% after Q4 results that beat estimates with a 31% Y/Y revenue growth.
- Revenue breakdown: Exchanges, $82.4M (+50% Y/Y); Broker Systems, $3.6M (+4%); Risk Compliance Solutions, $18.1M (-13%); Carrier Systems, $700K (-21%).
- Key metrics: Cash from operating activities, $26.7M (-13%); operating margins, 32% (-3 percentage points); total operating expenses, $71.6M; cash and equivalents, $63.9M; total debt, $125.3M.
- Earnings call is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release
