Ebix +0.6% on Q4 beats, 50% Exchanges revenue growth

Mar. 01, 2018 12:06 PM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)EBIXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares are up 0.6% after Q4 results that beat estimates with a 31% Y/Y revenue growth.
  • Revenue breakdown: Exchanges, $82.4M (+50% Y/Y); Broker Systems, $3.6M (+4%); Risk Compliance Solutions, $18.1M (-13%); Carrier Systems, $700K (-21%).
  • Key metrics:  Cash from operating activities, $26.7M (-13%); operating margins, 32% (-3 percentage points); total operating expenses, $71.6M; cash and equivalents, $63.9M; total debt, $125.3M.  
  • Earnings call is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 AM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release     
  • Previously: Ebix beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (March 1)
