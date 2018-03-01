Europe's on a three-day losing streak; Germany down 2% today

Mar. 01, 2018 12:09 PM ETEWG, EWI, EWU, VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, SPEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, EDOM, FLEE, RFEUBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Reacting to yesterday afternoon's sharp decline in the States, Europe's Stoxx 600 tumbled 1.25% in today's session. Leading the drop was Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG), which fell 2%. Outperformers were Italy (NYSEARCA:EWIdown 0.7%, and the U.K. (NYSEARCA:EWUdown 0.8%.
  • Looking at sectors, the decline was a broad one, with not one in the green for today's session.
  • Checking rates, they're higher across the board. The German 10-year Bund yield is up 1.2 basis points to 0.645%. Italy 10-years are up 3.2 bps to 1.944% - a full 100 basis points lower than the U.S. 10-year yield.
  • ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, FEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, EDOM, FLEE, RFEU
