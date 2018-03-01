Stifel: Data backs up dissatisfaction with Snapchat design

Mar. 01, 2018 12:12 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor43 Comments
  • Delving into data gives some color to reported user dissatisfaction with a redesign of Snapchat (SNAP -2%), Stifel says in a new note.
  • Analyst John Egbert compiled data showing the company's total U.S. estimated audience fell 0.1% over the past month, and that it declined 1.1% across key international ad markets.
  • That points to a "minor disruption" from the app update even though Sensor Tower found a rise in first-time app downloads -- one that could affect daily active users this quarter.
  • Egbert maintains a Hold rating and a price target of $17, a couple of pennies above the current $16.98.
