Canadian Natural Resources up slightly after Q4 earnings beat

  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +0.5%) edges higher after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a dividend increase, helped by higher oil production and higher prices.
  • CNQ says Q4 production volumes averaged a record 1.02B boe/day, in-line with Q3 levels and 19% higher than the year-ago quarter; crude oil and natural gas liquids output averaged 744.1K bbl/day, down 2% Q/Q due to Horizon planned downtime for turnaround and tie-in activities but up 27% Y/Y primarily due to high reliability and strong production from the Horizon Phase 2B and Phase 3 expansions and a full quarter of production from the AOSP.
  • CNQ says its average realized price for liquids, before risk management, rose to C$53.42 in Q4 from C$45 a year ago.
  • CNQ targets 2018 capex at ~$4.3B and forecasts 2018 production of 815K-885K bbl/day of crude oil and NGLs and 1.65M-1.71M cf/day of natural gas, before royalties; Q1 production guidance is 821K-869K bbl/day of crude oil and NGLs and 1.6M-1.65M cf/day of natural gas.
  • Year-end total proved reserves rose 49% Y/Y to 8.87B boe, largely driven by the AOSP acquisition.
