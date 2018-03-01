NAR: Intel will provide NAND chips to Chinese partner

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will expand its partnership with Tsinghua Unigroup by providing NAND flash memory chips, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Tsinghua’s UNIC Memory Technology arm would use the chips to crate microSD cards and solid-state disks. The supplies could help push UNIC, which registered last summer, to becoming a major market player alongside Samsung, Toshiba, and Western Digital’s SanDisk.

The move could help Intel gain better access to the Chinese market. Intel ranks sixth globally among NAND memory chip manufacturers.

Intel invested $1.5B for a 20% stake in Tsinghua’s holding company back in 2014.