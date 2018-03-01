Buybacks vs. bonuses fight rages on in the wake of tax reform
- S&P 500 firms are on track to post their 6th quarter of earnings growth, and share buybacks are on a tear having exceeded $200B over the last 3 months. The rate at which corporates are buying their own stock is now more than double last year, according to WSJ.
- At the same time, Republicans and the White House have been rallying that more than 4M Americans have received raises and bonuses since the tax bill was passed in December.
- “Companies are feeling some pressure not to just spend their savings on buybacks,” said Joseph Amato, president at Neuberger Berman. “But at a time when we’re already seeing double-digit earnings growth around the world, they can’t hurt.”
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has labeled the bonuses “crumbs” compared with the size of the corporate tax cuts.
