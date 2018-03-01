U.K. may run out of natural gas today, National Grid warns
Mar. 01, 2018
- U.K. gas system operator National Grid (NGG +0.3%) issued a rare “gas deficit warning” earlier today, indicating the country could run out of natural gas because demand is running high amid unusually harsh weather conditions.
- NGG estimates U.K. gas demand today of 404M cm, up from an initial forecast of 396M cm, while supply is forecast at just 376M cm; the system had opened more than 50M cm after an unplanned outage at the South Hook LNG facility added to other outages affecting domestic production.
- The “Beast from the East” is the most severe winter storm seen in the U.K. and much of Europe in many years.