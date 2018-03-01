FT: Spotify to live-stream investor pitch instead of pursuing roadshow

First Spotify (Pending:SPOT) chose a road less traveled in filing for an unconventional direct listing on the NYSE. Now it intends to live-stream its investor pitch, according to the Financial Times.

The company will stream its online investor day March 15, rather than pursuing a traditional roadshow, according to the report.

That's intended to "democratize information," a move that could be quite important given the lack of price discovery shares would get from a typical IPO process.

Co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek and Chief Financial Officer Barry McCarthy will host the event.

That could track with a debut on NYSE in late March.