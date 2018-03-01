UK Manufacturing PMI falls to 55.2 in February
Mar. 01, 2018 12:34 PM ETFKU, EWU, EWUS, DXPSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- UK manufacturing sector PMI hit an eight-month low to 55.2 compared to the reading of 55.1 as slower output growth offset stronger new order inflows.
- New orders recorded the largest monthly gain since November as depleted stocks of finished goods raised the forward-looking new orders to inventory ratio.
- Average input costs rose sharply as manufacturers saw price increases in a broad range of commodities and raw materials, thereby passing part of the increase onto clients.
- Source: Investing.com
