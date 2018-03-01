Spartan Motors up 5% on Q4 results

Mar. 01, 2018 1:51 PM ETSHYFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Spartan Motors (SPAR +5.1%) Q4 sales grew 24.1% to $181.1M. Segment revenue: fleet vehicle & services -3.5% Y/Y to $65M, emergency response +60.4% Y/Y to $75.9M and specialty chassis & vehicles +25% Y/Y to $41.1M.
  • Q4 overall operating margin improved 220 bps to 5.1%. Fleet vehicle & services operating margin declined 250 bps to 8.9%, emergency response improved 990 bps to 3.5% and specialty chassis & vehicles improved 520 bps to 11.2%.
  • 2018 Outlook: Revenue $790-815M; Net Income $18.8-21M; Adjusted EBITDA $39-42M; tax rate ~28%; Adjusted EPS $0.56-0.62.
  • Previously: Spartan Motors beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 1)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.