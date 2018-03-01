Spartan Motors up 5% on Q4 results
Mar. 01, 2018 1:51 PM ETSHYFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Spartan Motors (SPAR +5.1%) Q4 sales grew 24.1% to $181.1M. Segment revenue: fleet vehicle & services -3.5% Y/Y to $65M, emergency response +60.4% Y/Y to $75.9M and specialty chassis & vehicles +25% Y/Y to $41.1M.
- Q4 overall operating margin improved 220 bps to 5.1%. Fleet vehicle & services operating margin declined 250 bps to 8.9%, emergency response improved 990 bps to 3.5% and specialty chassis & vehicles improved 520 bps to 11.2%.
- 2018 Outlook: Revenue $790-815M; Net Income $18.8-21M; Adjusted EBITDA $39-42M; tax rate ~28%; Adjusted EPS $0.56-0.62.
